Anupam Kher quits as FTII chief

Anupam Kher has quit as the Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), a year after his appointment, citing his international assignments as the reason

Veteran actor Anupam Kher said on Wednesday that he had quit as Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) here, a year after his appointment, citing his international assignments as the reason. "It has been an honour, a privilege and a great learning experience to be the Chairman of the prestigious FTII. But because of my international assignments, I won't have much time to devote at the institute. Hence decided to send my resignation," Anupam said in a letter to the Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

The letter, sent on Tuesday, was released by Anupam on Wednesday. He requested the Ministry to scout for someone suitable for the post during his notice period. An actor with a repertoire of over 500 movies including international projects, Anupam was named for the top post in October 2017. His predecessor Gajendra Chauhan's tenure was marked by controversies and protests by students at the FTII campus.

It has been an honour, a privilege & a great learning experience to be the Chairman of the prestigious @FTIIOfficial. But because of my international assignments I won’t have much time to devote at the institute. Hence decided to send my resignation. Thank you. ðÂÂÂ @Ra_THORe pic.twitter.com/lglcREeYM2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 31, 2018

After playing pivotol roles in Oscar-nominated Hollywood movies like Silver Linings Playbook and The Big Sick, the 63-year-old is currently working in medical drama New Amsterdam. Apart from his international projects, Anupam is also preparing for his next Hindi film The Accidental Prime Minister, a biopic based on the life of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

