Anupam Kher says his mother has been declared healthy, shares video

Anupam Kher's mother Dulari, who tested Covid-19 positive earlier this month, has been declared "healthy" by the doctors and will now be on home quarantine. Kher took to his verified Twitter account on Monday to share the news.

"Mom has been declared healthy by all medical parametres by the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital. She will now be quarantining at home. Love heals. Stay safe but don't be distant emotionally from Covid+ patient/families! Doctors and @mybmc officials/employees are real HEROES. #JaiHo," tweeted the actor.

Kher also shared a video where he says: "My mother is healthy by all medical parameters. She can now go back home and self quarantine for the next eight days. She is on her road to recovery and so are my brother Raju, his wife Reema and my niece Brinda."

Have a look at the video right here:

Mom has been declared healthy by all medical parametres by the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital. She will now be quarantining at home. Love heals. Stay safe but don’t be distant emotionally from Covid+ patient/families!Doctors & @mybmc officials/employees are real HEROES. #JaiHoðð pic.twitter.com/EiZBTrA1PW — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 20, 2020

Anupam Kher's mother and brother, actor Raju Kher, along with Raju's wife and daughter had tested positive on July 12. Anupam Kher has tested negative to the coronavirus.

Reacting to Anupam Kher's tweet on Monday, veteran actor Paresh Rawal shared: "Har Har Doctors And Har Har Mahadev! Jai ho." Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna commented: "Glad to hear that our fabulous Dulari is doing well." Tusshar Kapoor wrote: "Amazing news Kher Saab!"

