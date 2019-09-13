Anupam Kher shares video of SRK's Kenyan fan singing 'DDLJ' song

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared a video of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fan from Kenya lip-syncing a number from their blockbuster 1995 film "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge". Anupam on Thursday afternoon took to Twitter, where he shared a video of a fan from Kenya lip-syncing the song "Tujhe dekha to", picturised on Shah Rukh and Kajol.

"Presenting Sharukh and Kajol from Kenya lip-synching the eternal love song from the eternal 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'. Video shared by the man who composed the song, Lalit Pandit. Enjoy music is universal," Anupam captioned the image. The video on Twitter currently has 5.6 K likes and 778 re-tweets.

Presenting #Sharukh and #Kajol from Kenya lip-synching the eternal love song from the eternal #dilwaledulhanialejayenge. Video shared by the man who composed the song, @pandit_lalit. Enjoy.ðÂ¤ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ #MusicIsUniversal pic.twitter.com/5gwga3kARv — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 12, 2019

"Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" is directed by Aditya Chopra. It told the story about two characters Raj and Simran, who meet during a trip across Europe and then fall in love.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever