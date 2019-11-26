Anupam Kher speaks about the 26/11 terror attack and his film, Hotel Mumbai, based on it

Anthony Maras' Hotel Mumbai is a tribute to the people who laid their lives in order to save others during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Actors Anupam Kher and Dev Patel are part of the film, in which Kher plays Hemant Oberoi, who worked as a chef at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai at that time.

Today marks the 11th anniversary of the horrendous attacks and speaking about the same, Anupam Kher opened up about the attacks and his experience portraying the brave chef in the film in an interview with spotboye.com. Anupam Kher shared, "I'm the only person who is playing a real character Hemant Oberoi who was part of the tragedy. He was the chef at that time."

Anupam Kher also spoke about how he was humbled to meet Hemant Oberoi during the screening of the film at the Toronto Film Festival. "I was told that Hemant Oberoi is in the audience watching the film and it was a humbling experience. I broke down because he was the real hero. I met him backstage and I was humbled. I'm happy that he hugged me and said I don't think anybody else could have done this role," said Kher.

Recently, the team of Hotel Mumbai held a special screening of the film at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and invited chef Hemant Oberoi and several cops at the event. Confirming the same, Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios, says, "We wanted to share the film with the people whose stories it is based on. Their validation matters the most to us. Often, we forget to celebrate the real heroes in this country. To honour chef Hemant Oberoi, who is one of the heroes of that night, is a privilege."

