Anupam Kher thanks coronavirus warriors for selfless service

Senior actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday extended his gratitude to coronavirus warriors including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers for their selfless service. The 'Saaransh,' actor took to Instagram to share several pictures of himself along with the BMC workers who had visited his place in Mumbai earlier this morning.

"Thank you the doctors, medical staff and the workers of @my_bmc for your selfless services to the city of Mumbai. Thank you also for visiting my place this morning," he wrote in the caption. The picture sees Kher with the BMC workers posing with a placard having several precautionary measures against COVID-19. Kher is seen with a stole wrapped around his face holding a placard reading, 'No Mask No Entry.'

