Anupam Kher 'too fast' to be ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh?

Recently, a clip from the shoot of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' went viral where someone captured Anupam Kher, dressed as India's ex-Prime Minister, walking down the stairs of a building in the United Kingdom.

A fan wrote, "Cool.. but this seems a lil too fast for the ex PM". Another user tweeted, "Does our ex pm walk so fast, I guess nt". One comment read, "You're pace is a little too fast compared to the actual person". "It's nice @AnupamPKher ji. However I am not sure our actual accidental PM was capable of walking so fast", wrote another fan. One user suggested, "Slow down. MMS was never in a hurry :)."

The clip was shared by Anupam Kher on his official Twitter handle. Kher wrote,"This clip was sent to me by various people. So someone captured it & posted it while I was rehearsing. It is from our shoot of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister in UK. So instead of you finding it on various platforms, I am happy to share it with you all myself.?? #PowerOfSocialMedia".

In the clip, Anupam Kher was seen donning Singh's trademark blue turban, white kurta-pyjama, along with a black Nehru jacket. The uncanny resemblance between the two veterans was ensured for a movie on the political honcho, titled 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. The film is an upcoming biographical political film, based on the life of Dr Singh, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance.

The film is directed by Vijay Gutte and written by Hansal Mehta. It is based on 2014 memoir of the same name by Sanjay Baru. It also stars Akshaye Khanna in a pivotal role. The film is scheduled for December 21, 2018, release.

