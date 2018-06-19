Anupam Kher urges people to fight depression

Anupam Kher has released a video encouraging people to overcome Depression, and not shy away from coming out in the open about the condition

Anupam Kher says he hopes to bring a change in society by doing his bit to ensure Depression isn't considered taboo. The actor has released a video encouraging people to overcome depression, and not shy away from coming out in the open about the condition. "There is still a taboo associated with Depression. People shy away from coming out in the open and discussing it. This affects, not just the victim, but their near and dear ones too," Kher said in a statement.

Friends! This video is an attempt by me to spread awareness about the most silent and perhaps the biggest disease spreading at an alarming speed in the world today - DEPRESSION. Please make it reach out to people and help. Thanks. #LoveLifeLiveLife ððhttps://t.co/VU5GW98nSK — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 18, 2018

"A day before my father passed away, he gave me the message of living life to the fullest and that's what I hope to encourage people to do," he added. The actor will soon be honoured with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema Award at the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards, to be held in Bangkok this month.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever