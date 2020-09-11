Anupam Kher wishes brother Raju: May God give everybody a brother like you

Anupam Kher's brother Raju turned 63 on September 11, 2020. Wishing him on his special day, Anupam shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, pouring his love to his younger brother. The actor shared black and white photos of him and his brother, along with his parents.

In the series of pictures, Raju and Anupam's fun banter is extremely evident. Anupam also uploaded a boomerang with his brother, and they look no less than twins. In the caption, Anupam also wished how he desires everyone to get a supportive brother, just like Raju.

Anupam Kher's family is just like any other Indian fam jam. The actor has time and again confessed how crazy, mad and extremely funny people are filled in his 'madhouse.' His constant social media updates, along with mum Dulari and brother Raju has left everyone laughing out loud. Their antiques will surely crack you up!

A few weeks ago, Raju and Dulari were seen cutting a cake in the house for no reason. Well, who needs a celebration to eat a yummy chocolate cake? We don't!

On the professional front, Anupam Kher is glad to be back at work after the lockdown. He posted the news on social media that he has resumed shooting by sharing pictures from the set on his Instagram account. The veteran actor seems to be getting his make-up done. Kher could not resist taking selfies in the 'new normal' set and share it with his fans as his stories. Anupam did not reveal what he was shooting for in the posts he had shared.

on the personal front, the actor had opened up on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He felt, after so many ups and downs, and conspiracy theories, the case should reach a logical conclusion because his family and fans deserve to know the truth.

On July 12, Anupam had shared that his family members tested positive for coronavirus. The actor also revealed that he had tested negative for the virus. Luckily, he and his entire family and safe and healthy right now.

