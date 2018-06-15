Anupam Kher wishes Kirron to do more for Chandigarh on birthday

"Happy birthday Kirron! May God give you all the happiness and peace in the world. May you continue to do excellent work for the country, especially for the people of Chandigarh," Anupam tweeted

Kirron Kher

On Kirron Kher's 63rd birthday on Thursday, veteran actor Anupam Kher wished that the actress and politician continues to do excellent work for the country, especially for the people of Chandigarh.

Happy birthday Kirron !! May God give you all the happiness and peace in the world. May you continue to do excellent work for the country, especially for the people of Chandigarh.:) @KirronKherBJP pic.twitter.com/Vl6uDvrOY4 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 14, 2018

Kirron in 2014, was elected to the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Indian Parliament from Chandigarh. She has also featured in films like "Khoobsurat", "Dostana", "Fanaa", "Veer-Zaara", "Main Hoon Na" and "Devdas".

