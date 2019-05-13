Anupam Kher wishes luck to 'Mrs Wilson' team for Bafta awards

hollywood

Mrs Wilson is a period drama inspired by the memoir of Alison Wilson. Anupam Kher was recently seen supporting his wife and sitting BJP MP Kirron Kher in a public rally

Anupam Kher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, extended his good wishes to the team of Mrs Wilson for the BAFTA awards. "Here is wishing team #MrsWilson great luck at the @BAFTA awards this evening. I wish I could be there. But my prayers and best wishes are always with you all. Jai Ho," he tweeted.

The 64-year-old also shared a few snaps from the set along with his co-stars. In the pictures, he can be seen in a retro look wearing a black overcoat.

Here is wishing team #MrsWilson great luck at the @BAFTA awards this evening. I wish I could be there. But my prayers and best wishes are always with you all. Jai Ho.ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ #RuthWilson @Dickielaxton @Misskeeleyhawes pic.twitter.com/isijGsQXHT — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 12, 2019

During an interview, Kher described, "Mrs Wilson is set in a very interesting background and follows a gripping storyline which had me hooked as I read it. Not to mention, it is great to be part of such a talented star-cast ensemble. I look forward to shooting in the next month."

