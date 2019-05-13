Anupam Kher wishes luck to 'Mrs Wilson' team for Bafta awards

Updated: May 13, 2019, 18:01 IST | ANI

Mrs Wilson is a period drama inspired by the memoir of Alison Wilson. Anupam Kher was recently seen supporting his wife and sitting BJP MP Kirron Kher in a public rally

Anupam Kher wishes luck to 'Mrs Wilson' team for Bafta awards
Anupam Kher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, extended his good wishes to the team of Mrs Wilson for the BAFTA awards. "Here is wishing team #MrsWilson great luck at the @BAFTA awards this evening. I wish I could be there. But my prayers and best wishes are always with you all. Jai Ho," he tweeted.

The 64-year-old also shared a few snaps from the set along with his co-stars. In the pictures, he can be seen in a retro look wearing a black overcoat.

During an interview, Kher described, "Mrs Wilson is set in a very interesting background and follows a gripping storyline which had me hooked as I read it. Not to mention, it is great to be part of such a talented star-cast ensemble. I look forward to shooting in the next month."

Mrs Wilson is a period drama inspired by the memoir of Alison Wilson. The seasoned actor was recently seen supporting his wife and sitting BJP MP Kirron Kher in a public rally.

Also read: Anupam Kher's One Day: Justice Delivered to release on June 14

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

anupam kherhollywood news

Spotted! Saif-Kareena, Arjun-Malaika partying together

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK