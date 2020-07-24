Anupam Kher's mother Dulari discharged from hospital; actor shares an endearing video

Anupam Kher had on July 12 informed his fans and social media followers that his mother, Dulari, had tested COVID-positive with mild symptoms. "This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found COVID + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece in spite of being careful to have also tested mildly positive. I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed! [sic]" Kher wrote on Twitter, along with a video.

Today, the veteran actor took to social media again to inform his fans that his mother had been discharged from the hospital. He shared a note along with an endearing video of when he went to the hospital to pick her up. Sharing the video, Anupam Kher wrote, "Previous day Dulari was shifted in the hospital from the Isolation Ward to a regular floor. I was to pick her up at 5pm. She was waiting..."

Anupam Kher has shared quite a few videos featuring his mum during the lockdown, and every video has shown us how close he is to her. The bond between mother-son is super strong and their funny antics will bring a smile to your face!

Speaking about his mother testing positive and urging everyone to stay safe and be responsible, Anupam Kher said in an earlier video, "My mummy has been shifted to the isolation ward and Raju and his family is in-home quarantine. I am sure they are under the supervision of good doctors and they will recover soon."

He added, "Despite the extreme amount of carefulness displayed by my brother and his family over the last few months, they still tested positive. So I urge everyone to take this seriously and understand that no amount of safety measures are enough. Friends, don't let your guards down. Let's be vigilant, let's be aware and let's fight the bad times together."

