Anupam Kher's mother is doing 'better than before'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared that his mother Dulari, who tested positive for coronavirus, is doing much better than before. He added that his brother Raju and two other family members, who were also tested positive for COVID-19 are much better now.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a throwback picture of his mother. "Mom is better than before. So are Raju, Reema and Vrinda. God is kind!! #JaiShriRam #Mother #Dulari #OldPic @rajukherofficial @kherreema @vrindakher," he wrote alongside the image.

He also shared the health update on Twitter. "Maa pehle se behtar hai. Jai Shri Ram," he wrote in Hindi.

On July 12, Anupam shared that his family members tested positive for coronavirus. The actor also revealed that he had tested negative for the virus.

