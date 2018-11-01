Anupam Kher's resignation from FTII draws polarising reactions

bollywood

Anupam Kher quit as the Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), a year after his appointment, citing his international assignments as the reason

Anupam Kher

Hours after Kher submitted his resignation, Bhupendra Kainthola, director, FTII, praised him for his initiatives. "Anupam Kher visited the campus several times and had an empathetic ear for the issues of the institute. On October 30, he presided over the first-ever meetings of FTII's Standing Finance Committee, Society and Governing Council. He also approved the new Academic Council. With this the functional architecture of FTII, the country's film education centre, is now in place. (sic)"

However, one of the students complained that Kher had dedicated little time to the institute during his tenure. "He visited the campus only twice. In the past, we had sent him number of letters, [asking him to address] our various issues; he promised to look into the matter but never bothered to reply. We want a dedicated chairman who will focus on student orientation."

