Anupam Roy on the launch of his new Hindi single Aisi Raaton: 'Hindi songs help me widen my horizon'

Though a well known figure from the Bengali music industry, Anupam Roy despite having an album like October, Piku and Pari to his credit, doesn't dabble enough in Hindi film music. Taking a cue during the lockdown, Roy has released his gorgeous new single Aisi Raaton. Accompanied with a video that has been doodled well, Roy's voice is the highlight of the track.

In a chat with mid-day, the musician tells us, "I really hope a new song gives me better scope to widen my horizons. Music is not dependent on language; it's largely independent of it. But Hindi songs stream in larger numbers. Somehow the streaming culture is a lot lower for Bnegali songs vis-a-vis Punjabi numbers. Beyond a point, it's frustrating for a composer to not get the kind of traction he and his music deserves. I have worked in Bollywood as well so Hindi music is familiar territory."

"During the lockdown, I wanted to do a song that strikes a chord with everyone," he adds talking about the idea behind his single. Addressing how working from home has affected romance in relationships, he says he wanted to explore how quarantine has changed marriages and relationships. "Beyond a point, it could get boring and that's exactly the story I wanted to tell. It's the story of a night in a couple's life and what transpires. I have used an animated video because shooting during the lockdown is a distant dream."

Though functioning from Kolkata, Roy is excited about the next album in his kitty - Sujoy Ghosh and Shah Rukh Khan's Bob Biswas. His friends from the industry have his back, he adds. "Shoojit Sircar loved the song. Rekha (Bhardwaj) loved the track. Prosit (Roy, writer of Pataal Lok) and Parambrata Chatterjee (last seen in Netflix's Bulbul) really liked it too. I am working on more singles after this song received good feedback. I am encouraged to do better."

