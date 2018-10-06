Anupam Roy: People misusing power will soon be under spotlight

bollywood

Anupam Roy who won the 61st Filmfare Award in 2016 for Best Background Score for Piku, said people in powerful positions should be very careful about how they behave

National Award-winning singer-songwriter Anupam Roy on Friday said the #MeToo movement has set the tone for the shift in the power structure and people who escaped after misusing power earlier will soon be under the spotlight.

"There has been a huge shift of power. Entire power structure has been so polarised and people have been silent for so long. People have started speaking up. I think the #MeToo movement will continue until there is a change in the power structure... Don't know if it will ever change," Roy said during the India Today Conclave East 2018.

According to Roy, recipient of 64th National Film Award for Best Lyrics for the song Tumi jaake bhalobasho, it is time people need to sit up and see how gender rules have changed over the years. With this movement, the change seems to be going in the right direction.

The "Piku" fame singer said the #MeToo movement is not just limited to certain professions as he had seen many of his female friends taking to social media and opening up about harassments they had faced earlier.

"One needs to be very careful about how they behave and treat their powerful position because I believe power really corrupts. People misusing power will soon be under the spotlight," Roy said when asked about Bollywood big shots keeping mum on #MeToo movement and recent revelations made by a female actress.

The Me Too movement has gained momentum in Bollywood with actress Tanushree Dutta coming in front of the media last month and making an allegation against veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassing her on the sets of their 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss.

