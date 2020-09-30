Anupam Shukla ready to shine!

Anupam Shukla. That's her name.

Multitasking is not everyone's cup of tea. But here she's model, actress and now into organizing events like fashion-shows, beauty pageant et al, the beautiful Anupam, former Miss India participant and recently crowned Miss India Curvy, is all set to put her stamp of success in the quadrangle of entertainment business earnestly as her Anupam Films Production & Event Management Company is all set to present the ambitious FACE 2020 - 21 Mr & Miss Madhya Pradesh contest which will subsequently be held in different cities of India (https://anupamfilmsandevents.com/Face-2021)

When asked about her professional background, Anupam tells, " From modeling to acting to organizing beauty pageant, it was my natural journey. My late father also always wanted to see me as a director and he kept forcing me to do something big where people remember me in my field as he was known in his field of publishing (he had started the newspaper called Narmada Jyoti in Madhya Pradesh).

"I used to do events for others but now I will do it for my company and will give one push from my side to young generation who wanted to do something but they have nothing to do except studies and go to metro cities for their career," Anupam adds.

What about Anupam's future plan? "Well, if I get support from Madhya Pradesh Government, I will start a proper acting and direction institute for the people there," she tells.

About her upcoming glamour event in Madhya Pradesh (from modeling to acting to organizing beauty pageant), how did this transition happen?

"I was ex-Miss India contestant. I hail from Madhya Pradesh and have been continuously doing fashion week and fashion-shows," tells Anupam adding, "Last year I won the title of Ms India Curvy. And that's when it struck to my mind that with my prolific experience in glamour and fashion world why don't I start doing something good for the youth in the fashion world!"

Besides this upcoming fashion event, Anupam, who has Hema Malini and Sridevi as her idols and has Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana as her favorite books, has some exciting future plans like getting into movies and TV serial productions and also as actress to making web series.

Way to go atta girl Anupam..!

