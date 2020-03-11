Anupamaa: Additi Gupta is the newest entrant in the ensemble

Star Plus is remaking the iconic Bengali show, Sreemoyee, in the form of Anupamaa, and Additi Gupta is the newest entrant in the ensemble. Sreemoyee is produced by Magic Moments, and the story is by Leena Gangopadhyay. Rajan Shahi, the maker of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is the showrunner for the Hindi version.

The show revolves around Anupamaa, a homemaker who dons multiple hats like any other and her life includes an endless amount of demands and to-dos. Anupamaa fulfills all the requests lovingly and happily out of the love she has for her family. The titular role of Anupamaa is essayed by popular television actor, Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey will play the part of her husband, Vanraj on the show.

When asked about her part in Anupamaa, Additi says, "I play the part of Kavya, an outgoing, chic female. Anupamaa who essays the role of a homemaker is a lovable person who does everything for her family. On the other hand, Kavya showcases a dynamic, bold personality! On the professional front, I work with Vanraj and our relationship has different layers to it. It was quite difficult for me to get into the skin of Kavya's character. The entire team and Rajan Sir have been very helpful while explaining the different facets of my role. The audiences will also relate to my character of Kavya."

It will be interesting to watch the different twists and turns brought forth by Kavya's character in Anupamaa!

