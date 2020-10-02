Anupamaa asks Kavya to leave the house, how will Vanraj react?

Rajan Shahi's "Anupamaa" takes the audience on an emotional roller-coaster ride with every episode. The recent episodes, be it slapping Pakhi's stalker or Anupamaa missing Paritosh's engagement, they were quite dramatic and surprising. And the new episodes are going to be no less. This time Anupamaa will take a stand against Kavya and will ask her to leave their house.

While going through the engagement pictures, the family realised that Anupamaa was not present during the main engagement ceremony. Samar then informed them she had come to the house to get Paritosh's sherwani and thus missed the ceremony, he even said that they should have at least looked for her. Though he expected everyone to apologise to Anupamaa, the opposite happened. Soon everyone got busy with their work, but Baa questioned Kavya why was she present in all the pics, she even goes on to say if her parents have not taught her anything.

This makes Kavya quite angry and she talks very rudely to Baa. Anupamaa immediately reacts to this and tells her that she won't accept anyone talking against Baa. One thing leads to another and she asks Kavya to leave her house. After packing her bags, she instantly calls Vanraj and tells him the entire thing. Vanraj is seen walking towards his house, but how will he react? Whose side will he choose - Kavya or Anupamaa? And it will be interesting to see how the other one will react. Don't forget to watch the upcoming episodes to know what happens.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd., "Anupamaa" features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, Paras Kalnawat, Nidhi Shah, Alpana Buch, Tassnim Sheikh, Muskaan Bamne and Arvind Vaidya. The show airs at 10 p.m. on Star Plus.

