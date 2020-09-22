Anupamaa: The Shah family grooves to Shubhaarambh

After a lot of chaos and drama, Anupamaa can breathe a sigh of relief as all her hardwork and sacrifices are finally paying off. Her son Paritosh is uniting with his lady love Kinjal, and Anupamaa couldn't be happier. And it's time for a big celebration in the Shah family.

In the upcoming episode, the audience will see the Shahs welcoming Kinjal and her family and they will also be seen grooving to the popular track "Shubhaarambh" from "Kai Po Che!". They are celebrating Paritosh and Kinjal's godhana.

Decked in their ethnic best, it's a delight to watch Rajan Shahi's team "Anupamaa". Even Kavya is a part of the celebration and is looking stunning in a saree.

But looking at the past couple of episodes and the ongoing drama related to Vanraj and Kavya, the audience might get to see some drama by Kinjal's mom Rakhi, or may be Anirudh will come barging in, or may be we will get to see Anupamaa enjoying throughout and having a gala time. To know what happens next don't forget to watch the Thursday episode of your favourite show "Anupamaa".

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd., "Anupamaa" features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Rushad Rana, Aashish Mehrotra, Paras Kalnawat, Nidhi Shah, Alpana Buch, Tassnim Sheikh and Arvind Vaidya. The show airs at 10 p.m. on Star Plus.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news