Anurag Basu: Bollywood will be defined by the pre and post-Corona eras

Anurag Basu believes once the current crisis ends, Bollywood will be defined by the pre and post-Corona eras. As the home-bound people are getting used to watching stuff on OTT, the digital medium will reign. The filmmaker says the pandemic has made people look at life anew. "It will affect their likes and dislikes; the kind of things they want to watch and not watch. Storytelling will change."

Basu was slated to release his next, Ludo, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, on April 24. Now, he has no clue when it will release. He hopes filmmakers work together to chalk out a release calendar, which lures the audience to return to theatres. "I hope producers don't fight for dates or cut into each other's business."

Basu has been making movies for the last 17 years and has made some very successful films like Murder, Gangster, Life in a Metro, and Barfi! He last directed Jagga Jasoos, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

