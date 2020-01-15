Anurag Basu on Kangana Ranaut: Never thought she will become so huge

Kangana Ranaut made her debut with Anurag Basu's Gangster and followed it up with Life in a Metro, and has not looked back since. From being one of the most acclaimed actresses to one of the most fearless ones in the industry, Kangana has carved a niche.

In a conversation with a magazine, Basu spoke about Kangana and was all praise for her."I never thought that Kangana will become so huge. She is a very fast learner. She wants to learn, so the hunger was always there from her very first film. She is a very ambitious girl and she knows where she is going. It's very difficult for an actress to carve a place in this industry. And especially for an outsider. She did it on her own. I have given her hardly two films, the rest was her own journey."

Kangana Ranaut will be seen Panga, which will release on January 24, 2020.

