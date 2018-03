Anurag Basu showed off his rather quirky sense of humour on the finale of Super Dancer Chapter 2

Anurag Basu flaunts his leg as he copies Shilpa Shetty's pose at the finale of the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 2. Varun Dhawan was in attendance as a special guest. Also present was judge Geeta Kapoor.

