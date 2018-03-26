Anurag Basu to explore the underbelly of Mumbai in Life In A Metro sequel?

Ever since the release of Life In A Metro (2007), director Anurag Basu has been toying with the idea of making a sequel



Ever since the release of Life In A… Metro (2007), director Anurag Basu has been toying with the idea of making a sequel. The film, starring Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Shiney Ahuja, Sharman Joshi, Konkona Sen Sharma and Irrfan Khan, dealt with relationships and heartbreak in the city.

Word is the filmmaker is keen to explore the underbelly of Mumbai in part two. Will it be titled Crime In A... Metro?

