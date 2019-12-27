Anurag Basu's Ludo to release on January 24, 2020
Helmed by Anurag Basu, the film also has Pankaj Tripathi and Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles.
Makers of Anurag Basu's upcoming film starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, and Sanya Malhotra, on Friday announced the title of the film - Ludo.
The first poster of the film was also released on Friday featuring the ensemble cast of Bachchan, Rao, Aditya Ray Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra.
Let's play #Ludo ðÂÂ² In cinemas, 24th April 2020. @bachchan @rajkummar_rao @adityaroykapur @pankajtripathi @fatimasanashaikh @rohitsaraf10 @pearlemaany @anuragbasuofficial @bhushankumar @divyakhoslakumar @tanibasu #KrishanKumar #AnuragBasuProductions @tseries.official @tseriesfilms
Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu, the film is slated to hit the silver screen on April 24, 2020.
