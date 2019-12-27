Search

Anurag Basu's Ludo to release on January 24, 2020

Updated: Dec 27, 2019, 13:49 IST | ANI | New Delhi

Makers of Anurag Basu's upcoming film starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, and Sanya Malhotra, on Friday announced the title of the film - Ludo.

The first poster of the film was also released on Friday featuring the ensemble cast of Bachchan, Rao, Aditya Ray Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra.

Helmed by Anurag Basu, the film also has Pankaj Tripathi and Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu, the film is slated to hit the silver screen on April 24, 2020.

