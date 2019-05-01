Anurag Basu's new film to release in January 2020

Updated: May 01, 2019, 09:10 IST | ANI

Anurag Basu's new film to release in January 2020
Anurag Basu

The famed 'Barfi' director Anurag Basu is all set to release his next film in January 2020.

Basu's upcoming film is likely to be a multi-starrer with stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkumar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra set to join the film.

Indian Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared the news through his Twitter handle and also mentioned the cast of the film.

"Anurag Basu's next film to release on 24 Jan 2020... Stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Anurag Basu, Tani Somarita Basu and Krishan Kumar," Adarsh captioned.

The untitled project is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu with his wife Tani Somarita Basu.

The movie is set to come out on January 24 next year.

