Anurag Basu's next not a sequel of Life... In A Metro

Amid the speculation surrounding his upcoming film, director Anurag Basu on Monday said it is not a sequel to his critically acclaimed movie Life... In A Metro, released in 2007.

"I have nowhere mentioned that the movie that I am shooting now is a sequel of 'Life... In A Metro'. The only similarity is that there are four different stories in this movie as well," Basu said while interacting with the media here after shooting in adjoining areas.

He said all the four stories are interlinked. Also, the film is not at all like Life... In A Metro and neither is the previous story being carried forward. Expressing his happiness over working with actor Abhishek Bachchan, he said: "I am glad that he said 'yes' as after writing a few scenes, I could imagine Abhishek doing this film. Even he agreed after reading those few scenes."

"I really like his work. He is a nice man. He should get his due as he is an amazing actor. I was looking for an opportunity to work with him and finally got it." Basu, who has directed films like "Murder", "Gangster", "Kites", "Barfi" revealed that he will be in Kolkata again to shoot the portion with Rajkumar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

