Anurag Kashyap, Divya Dutta, Amitabh Bachchan condole filmmaker Basu Chatterjee's demise

Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, known for his films like Chitchor, Chhoti Si Baat, Khatta Meetha, Baton Baton Mein, and Chameli Ki Shaadi, passed away at the age of 93 on June 4, 2020, in Mumbai. He started his journey in Hindi cinema with the film Sara Akash in 1969.

A number of Bollywood celebrities mourned the filmmaker's death on social media. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter and wrote:

Divya Dutta, too, took to Twitter and wrote, "O god!! RIP #basuchatterji.. Thank you for those smiles and amazingly feel-good films.. and simplicity... Thank you for adding the #khattameetha flavour to movies! You will be missed dada!"

Jimmy Sheirgill tweeted:

#RIPBasuchaterjee Rest in peace Basu Da .. condolences to the family .. sad times these — Jimmy sheirgill (@jimmysheirgill) June 4, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan, too, shared his condolences on Twitter by writing, "Prayers and Condolences on the passing of Basu Chatterjee .. a quiet, soft-spoken, gentle human .. his films reflected the lives of middle India .. did 'MANZIL' with him .. a sad loss ... in these climes often remembered for 'rim jhim gire saawan'"

Director Shoojit Sircar remembered his first job with Chatterjee and wrote, "My 1st job as an assistant director was with Basu Chatterjee for a Bengali tv serial shot in CR park, New Delhi.. May his soul Rest In Peace."

Madhur Bhandarkar remembered Basu Chatterjee for his slice-of-life films. He tweeted:

Sad to hear the demise of Veteran Filmmaker Shri.Basu Chatterjee. Will be always remembered for his Light Hearted comedies & Simplistic Films. #OmShanti ðð pic.twitter.com/YllOjtP4U5 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) June 4, 2020

Writer-director Suparn Verma also expressed his sorrow over the filmmaker's death. He wrote, "A master passed away today. An institution of filmmaking. RIP #BasuChatterjee thank you, sir", while music director Jeet Gannguli tweeted, "Sri #BasuChatterjee, The man who has been one of the change-makers of Indian cinema, will be alive forever through his stupendous body of work! Rest in Peace Sir."

Speaking of his association with Basu Chatterjee, veteran actor Amol Palekar told IANS, "I have been most privileged to be associated with such a fine filmmaker as Basu Chatterjee. He was a filmmaker who made such beautiful, simple and lovable films. That was his forte. What's more, he made absolute impact with those films."

