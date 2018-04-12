Anurag Kashyap faces his biggest troll on MTV Troll Police

Having an opinion about the current affairs of our country and being vocal about his personal life, Anurag Kashyap had to face the brunt of getting trolled massively on social media



Anurag Kashyap. Picture Courtesy: Picture Courtesy: Instagram/anuragkashyap10

Anurag Kashyap has been touted as one the boldest and versatile filmmaker of today's generation. Considered as the pioneer of India's indie scene in the early 2000s, Anurag has successfully projected the modern post-independence India in his films. His style of movies has made Bollywood relook at ‘dark' as a genre. Like his movies, Anurag stands out because of his strong opinions be it on hot topic like nepotism in Bollywood, to use of abusive language in movies or even politics. Having an opinion about the current affairs of our country and being vocal about his personal life has resulted into making him a scapegoat of global phenomena called trolling.

Talking about the concept of trolls, Anurag Kashyap said, "Cyberbullying - people misuse the freedom and anonymity that the internet provides and use social media to make snarky comments on people, these comments range from nasty personal comments to abuses and disrespect of a person's craft and body of work. They feel they have done nothing wrong if they use a fake ID to harass someone."

Right from labeling him owing to his relationships to having views on politics, Anurag has been targeted with abusive remarks on his social media posts by trolls. Nasty comments on his personal as well as professional life across social media platforms has brought him to MTV Troll Police where he will make them pay for their won deeds.

Advising trolls he added, "My advice to young kids is this, by all means, go ahead and voice your opinion online, but please be mindful of basic ethics, law, and respect for individuals even if you disagree with them. When you troll someone, pass a judgment on them, Body shame, slut shame, abuse, or threaten violence. It can seriously affect the reputation and mental health of the receiver. Voice your opinion but be mindful of the rights of the other person as well."

