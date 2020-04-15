Anurag Kashyap is all praise for Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma's acting in Bamfaad has left filmmaker Anurag Kashyap impressed. "Vijay and I started our careers with the same films like 'Chittagong' and 'Monsoon Shootout, in which he was the lead and I was the producer. When I saw the first cut of 'Bamfaad', I immediately called up Vijay and told him that with this role, a new aspect of him has come out. I think it's one of the best approaches to a performance by an actor," Anurag said.

In the Zee5 original film, Vijay plays the antagonist. The film marks the debut of veteran actor Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal. It is presented by Anurag Kashyap and directed by Ranjan Chandel.

Vijay will be next seen in Mira Nair's "A Suitable Boy".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever