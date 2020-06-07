Anurag Kashyap on Abhay Deol: Don't have great working memories with him, haven't talked to him much

Abhay Deol and Anurag Kashyap collaborated for the volatile romance, Dev D, where Deol played the central character. Very unlike the previous adaptations of Devdas, this was unabashed and unkempt in its style and narrative. The actor was always hailed for his unique film choices, and despite those esoteric characters and films, critics and audiences looked forward to what he would do next.

It has been over 11 years since Dev D, and Kashyap recalls the memories he has of shooting with the actor. They aren't very happy ones, states the director. While talking to Huffington Post India, he said, "It was painfully difficult to work with him. I don't really have great working memories with him. And haven't talked to him much since I finished shooting."

He goes to on reason behind the same and says, "He wanted to do artistic movies but also wanted the mainstream benefits. The benefits and luxuries of being a 'Deol'. He would stay in a five-star hotel while the entire crew stayed in Paharganj for a film that was made on a very tight budget. Also the reason a lot of his directors went away from him."

Kashyap also revealed how Deol didn't promote the film when the promotions began. "He wasn't there to promote Dev D. He dissed the film and crew a lot. He was gone a long time. It was because of something he was grappling with emotionally and personally and never talked about. He also felt betrayed by me about which he has never spoken to me ever."

While interacting with the same portal, Deol reflected upon things that could have possibly gone wrong from his side. He said, "I was too bullish on the success behind me. I deluded myself into thinking that now the big players would put their money on me and experiment. Maybe the very expectation that they'd see things my way was my arrogance."

Deol made his debut with Imtiaz Ali in 2005's Socha Na Tha and then went on to do some fine films like Manorma: Six Feet Under, Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Dev D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Shanghai. He has also been a part of films like Raanjhanaa, One By Two, and had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma's Zero.

