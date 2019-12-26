Anurag Kashyap to team up with Anil Kapoor for Vikramaditya Motwane's next?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The universe has a strange sense of humour, and Anurag Kashyap will vouch for it. Only a decade ago, the filmmaker had famously said that he had "suffered a lot" because of Anil Kapoor — the actor reportedly dilly-dallied on fronting Kashyap's film, Allwyn Kalicharan, which eventually led to it being shelved. Now, as luck would have it, the two are set to share screen space in Vikramaditya Motwane's next, titled AK vs AK — a play on the leading men's initials.

While Kapoor and Kashyap have a shared history over Allwyn Kalicharan, Motwane's project too has had its own journey. A source reveals, "Earlier, the film was to be made with Shahid Kapoor in the lead. It was then christened AK vs SK, referring to Shahid's initials. However, when things did not work out with him, Vikram approached Anil for the part. The story revolves around a filmmaker-actor jodi whose equation turns sour when their big-budget movie tanks at the box office. The project is expected to go on floors next month in Mumbai."



Shahid Kapoor and Vikramaditya Motwane

mid-day reached out to Motwane, who remained unavailable for comment.

