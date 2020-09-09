Anurag Kashyap: Whole industry has been quiet so far out of respect for Sushant Singh Rajput

After several Bollywood actors demanded justice for Rhea Chakraborty by sharing a strong message against patriarchy, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap reacted to the complaints of why the industry was quite regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's investigation and why they have decided to speak up now.

The filmmaker took to Twitter and posted a statement that read, "Everybody baying for Rhea's blood, asking questions like how did you know she didn't do this or that to him? How do you (know) what was he going through? Are (we) forgetting that the whole industry has actually known and seen and interacted with SSR over last 9-10 years. Yes we know better."

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director added, "And that is also the reason the whole industry has been quiet so far out of respect for him. And now it is that very knowledge of SSR that has again brought everyone out here together to stand in solidarity for Rhea because it's gone too far. Republic doesn't inform our opinion."

Earlier on Tuesday, briefly after Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Chakraborty in a drug case linked to the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, several Bollywood personalities demanded justice for actor Rhea Chakraborty by posting a quote on smashing the "patriarchy" and a hashtag #JusticeForRhea.

Celebrities like Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar, Anurag Kashyap and others took to social media to share a quote that was written on the T-shirt that Rhea had worn on Tuesday, which happened to be her third day of interrogation with the bureau.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever