Anurag Kashyap's new discovery

Sep 01, 2018, 07:53 IST | Mohar Basu

Known to scout for fresh talents, Anurag Kashyap includes New York-based artiste Sam's artworks in Manmarziyaan's tapestry

After giving Bollywood some of its finest actors in Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal among a host of filmmakers and technicians, Anurag Kashyap is introducing yet another talent - digital artist Sam Madhu - with his latest offering, Manmarziyaan.

Sam Madhu with Kashyap her work featured in the film
Impressed by the New York-based artiste's works that offer a quirky take on popular culture, Kashyap felt her pieces would lend themselves seamlessly to the colourful universe of Manmarziyaan. With Kaushal playing a musician in the film, Madhu's works form the backdrop of his studio.

Sam Madhu with Kashyap
Kashyap tells mid-day, "I discovered Sam after Sobhita Dhulipala shared her works on her Instagram handle. Sam has a powerful voice which is unique and Indian in a subverted way. A few of her artworks were perfect to be used in the set-up of Vicky's music studio."

Madhu is elated to be collaborating with the filmmaker. "Anurag met me in New York and picked out a few pieces that would eventually be used for the film. I've admired his work for a long time. It's an honour to be part of his movie."

