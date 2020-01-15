Anurag Sharma of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame to marry Nandini Gupta this year

Recently, television actor Neha Pendse tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony. And now, another popular television actor is taking his relationship to the next level and making his girlfriend his wife. The actor in question is Anurag Sharma of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame. He’s all set to get hitched with Nandini Gupta this year and these pictures are proof.

The date of the wedding is January 31 and Gupta herself announced the news on her Instagram account, simultaneously also sharing some romantic videos of her and Sharma. For all those who passionately love their partners, this series of videos is a must-watch.

She wrote-Me and Anurag are ready to take the big leap and start the adventure called Marriage. We are truly blessed with such amazing family, friends, and fans. Take a look right here:

What followed next was a string of videos that showed the pre-wedding celebrations and excitement a bride-to-be has on her face and in her heart. Have a look at all:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandini Gupta (@starnandini) onJan 9, 2020 at 4:27am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandini Gupta (@starnandini) onJan 12, 2020 at 3:41am PST

Despite being in a relationship for over five years, they mutually decided to keep it clandestine. This news is surely a treat for all their fans. Now we wait for their wedding pictures and videos! It shall be nothing less than spectacular!

