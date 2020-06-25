Anusha Dandekar cannot thank sister Shibani and Farhan Akhtar enough for taking care of her during lockdown
Anusha Dandekar took to her Instagram account to write a thank you note for sisters Shibani Dandekar, Apeksha Dandekar, and also Farhan Akhtar for taking care of her in these last three months during the lockdown!
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the entire globe went through a lockdown and it was the time of isolation. In these three months, a lot of Bollywood celebrities took to their Twitter and Instagram handles and interacted with their fans, shared videos of their household chores, culinary skills, and also chatted with their fans.
However, popular VJ and actor Anusha Dandekar has done something different. Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote a note that stemmed straight from the heart and thanked her sisters Shibani Dandekar, Apeksha Dandekar, and also Farhan Akhtar for taking care of her in these last three months. She mentioned how they constantly used to check if she has eaten food, needed anything, bringing her groceries, and opting to go out themselves if she needed anything.
Have a look at the post right here:
View this post on Instagram
Shibani, I cannot thank F and You enough for the last 3 months, every single day checking to see if I've eaten or I need anything, bringing me groceries every 3 days (yes grapes and Coke Zero count hehe) bringing me snacks just to cheer me up... checking to see if the babies needed food. Never letting me go out and always saying you will go instead, even for the smallest things. You turned from big sister to Muma. And in your own tough love way made sure I was only thinking ahead after finding out everything. You protected me and gave me love and strength beyond. I wasn't alone or stuck because of the two of you and I'm forever grateful to both of you for every single day... every single day! And also the many FaceTime calls, where you both gave me live performances, made my heart happy! Love you both from the bottom of my soul! Thankyou Thankyou Thankyou! . Apeksha, Thankyou for being my greatest listener and advisor and for letting me call and tell you everything I'm feeling at all times. (Shibani would call it Aaji time hehe) Thankyou for encouraging me to sing and sing my truth! And working with me and all your patience. You gave me so much confidence and you turned from little sister to the best life coach and vocal coach all in one! I love you from the bottom of my soul, Thankyou Thankyou Thankyou. . #sistersforlife â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸
Coming to Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, they recently had a family lunch with Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, and the actor's other relatives. In that video that was shared by Azmi, she could be seen cheering and singing as the family enjoyed a sumptuous lunch. Akhtar and Dandekar have been in a relationship for a while and keep sharing pictures and videos together on social media.
Talking about Akhtar, he has dabbled with almost all the facets of the Hindi film industry. Right from direction to production to acting to singing to hosting television shows, he has done it all. His last film as an actor was The Sky Is Pink, and now as far as his directorial film is concerned, the entire nation seems to be waiting for Don 3!
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe