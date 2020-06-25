Anusha Dandekar cannot thank sister Shibani and Farhan Akhtar enough for taking care of her during lockdown

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the entire globe went through a lockdown and it was the time of isolation. In these three months, a lot of Bollywood celebrities took to their Twitter and Instagram handles and interacted with their fans, shared videos of their household chores, culinary skills, and also chatted with their fans.

However, popular VJ and actor Anusha Dandekar has done something different. Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote a note that stemmed straight from the heart and thanked her sisters Shibani Dandekar, Apeksha Dandekar, and also Farhan Akhtar for taking care of her in these last three months. She mentioned how they constantly used to check if she has eaten food, needed anything, bringing her groceries, and opting to go out themselves if she needed anything.

Have a look at the post right here:

Coming to Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, they recently had a family lunch with Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, and the actor's other relatives. In that video that was shared by Azmi, she could be seen cheering and singing as the family enjoyed a sumptuous lunch. Akhtar and Dandekar have been in a relationship for a while and keep sharing pictures and videos together on social media.

Talking about Akhtar, he has dabbled with almost all the facets of the Hindi film industry. Right from direction to production to acting to singing to hosting television shows, he has done it all. His last film as an actor was The Sky Is Pink, and now as far as his directorial film is concerned, the entire nation seems to be waiting for Don 3!

