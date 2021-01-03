Anusha Dandekar: Have been cheated and lied to, waited for an apology which never came

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra were in a relationship and the couple never hid it from anyone. They used to share pictures on their social media accounts and fans could never get enough of them. However, the actress's latest Instagram post has left a lot of questions unanswered.

She shared a cryptic post on her Instagram account about being cheated and lied to, and about an apology that never came. The post read, "So here it is, before the year ends... Yes I did a show called Love School, yes I was your Love Professor, yes everything I shared and the advice I gave has always been real and from my heart (sic)..."

She added, "yes I love hard, so hard... yes I don't leave till there is nothing left for me to try and fight for, yes even I'm human, yes even I lost myself and some of my self respect, yes I've been cheated and lied to... yes I waited for an apology, which never came, yes I learnt I actually had to apologise and forgive myself... And yes i grew, have grown and will continue to grow from all of it and look at the positive (sic)."

Her sister Shibani Dandekar had this to say about the post, "Heart with you always." Kubbra Sait wrote, "Big kiss Nush! You brave hearted kitten." Athiya Shetty and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented with heart emojis and Ananya Birla wrote, "You inspire me I've seen everything you've been through and you've just come out so strong on the other side and that's what counts. You'll always be the best love guru love you and thank you for being you."

Earlier this year, rumours about Dandekar and Kundrra's break-up had surfaced that were refuted later. Talking about it, Kundrra said, "First of all, Anusha and I don't live together. We have our own pads and we stay together for a few days, whenever our schedules permit. I was shooting in Haryana and returned to Mumbai just before the lockdown was announced. I didn't want to risk anyone else's health and hence chose to stay at my home."

He added, "Just because we are living separately, people have assumed that we have parted ways. Let me tell you, we are still together. The rumour could also have been fuelled by the fact that I haven't posted much on my social media handles. Well, that's because I am on a digital detox now."

