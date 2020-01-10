Anusha Iyer: Numero uno brand strategist and animal activist

Anusha Srinivasan Iyer has over 29 years of experience as a PR Professional-Media Strategist- Brand Custodian-Writer- Filmmaker. A sought-after TEDx speaker, she is also the Managing Director of Naarad PR & Image Strategists. She has also been the honoured recipient of The Mid-Day Showbiz Iconic Awards – Journalism, Writing-Direction apart from Media and Image Strategisation.

She has also been acknowledged as The ET Rising Indian by The Economic Times, christened the “Queen Bee of Brand Strategy” by Forbes India, recipient of the National Excellence Award, Women of Influence Award, Perfect Achievers Award, Haryana Garima Awards, People’s Excellence Award, Inspire Award, Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Award, Main Hoon Beti Award, MAEER’s MIT Pune Award, adding to already overcrowded cap of multiple awards for Best Media Strategist by Festival of Globe - San Francisco, IFEFA Australia, Style Icon – Media Strategisation and PR at the Asian Lifestyle and Fashion Awards. She has also been a senior and respected journalist with Mid-Day, The Indian Express and TV Today besides being a valued writer for The Times of India, The Gulf News (Dubai), Arab News (Oman), Xpressions – Sahara in-fight Magazine, Sampark Sahara Television Magazine, Matrix an Entertainment Business Magazine, The Asian Age, Mid-Day, Ananda Bazaar Patrika, The Telegraph, The Chandigarh Tribune, Punjab Kesari, Little India (US), Eastern Eye (Dubai) and innumerable websites. She has also been editor to Sindoor, a women’s magazine in the Gulf and LA Mode, a fashion magazine among others.

A single mother of two beautiful children, Anusha is a workaholic who believes Giving is Living. She is also mother to over 110 dogs and cats she has opened the doors of her home to, aptly naming it Pawsitive Farm Sanctuary, continuing to help every pet coming their way but phone calls for help for many, many more animals come every day. So Pawsitive now needs to graduate from being a small home to a shelter home, a sanctuary for every animal in need and to provide a home not just for cats and dogs but also for old, maimed, abandoned and amputated cattle, donkeys and horses to graze and live.

Her debut short film, Saare Sapne Apne Hai has won rave reviews and has been screened at over 120 festivals and been awarded at 51 prestigious festivals across the globe.

Anusha is also a regular lecturer at Welingkar’s School of Management, National College and is a regular on panels across educational institutions. She also runs an organisation to train budding journalists in Ethical Journalism and Effective Media Relations to students.

