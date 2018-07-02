Anushka Manchanda ready to explore new options for creativity

Ready to go ahead full throttle with I Am Nuka, Anushka Manchanda plans to release another video in a couple of months, but before that, she might release some audio tracks or a photo story

Anushka Manchanda

In a bid to explore other creative aspects of music making, singer Anushka Manchanda has launched the YouTube channel, I Am Nuka, through which she plans to release content as a music producer and visual artiste. Her first single, Don't Be Afraid, that released recently, garnered over two lakh views online.

Explaining why she felt the need to turn visual artiste, Manchanda says, "I don't want to bind myself as an artiste. Nuka will give me the freedom to express myself however I want, without any restrictions." Though she learnt electronic music production in New York, the singer is still honing her skills. "I started using a music production software a few years ago, and have been working and experimenting on it. I taught myself how to edit because I didn't want to depend on anyone else."

Ready to go ahead full throttle, she plans to release another video in a couple of months, "But before that, I may release some audio tracks or a photo story," says Manchanda.

Also Read: Curious case of Taapsee Pannu's character in Soorma

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates