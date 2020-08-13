Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli just played a quiz on Cricket and Cinema and guess who won!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are lovingly referred as Virushka by millions of fans, have been featured on Instagram, the world's coolest and largest social media platform for the youth - a feat that no Indian celebrity/couple has achieved so far! It is a huge recognition of the power and love that the couple commands among Indians and global citizens who are interested in entertainment and sports. Virushka have been featured in the much-talked Take A Break property of the platform and they are seen letting their hair down and giving access to how their relationship is in real life!

In this feature, Virat and Anushka are seen quizzing each other on how much they know about each other. We must say that both of them pass with flying colours and most importantly charm us with their infectious energy. Here's the link to the global feature on our most-loved Indian couple. Have a look at this hilarious video right here:

In the interview, a question to both of them read, 'Who is more likely to change the world?' and Virat immediately replies saying, 'I would say you Anushka! You are very clear in what you want to do and you will stick to it no matter what!' Anushka immediately replies to Virat saying, 'No, I think both of us!' It's extremely pleasant to see how both these powerful personalities want to go the extra mile to make a difference to the lives of fellow citizens!

We also learn several new and absolutely adorable things about the couple through this feature like Virat is a mountain person, Anushka is the first to say sorry after a fight, Virat is a terrible photographer and that Virat is also most likely to fall asleep during a movie!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news