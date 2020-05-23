Playing Monopoly, imitating dinosaurs: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are couple goals

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli successfully kept their relationship under wraps before tying the knot in a hush-hush ceremony hosted in Italy. Ever since they have made it official, the couple has left no stone unturned to set major marriage goals.

During the lockdown, Virat and Anushka have time and again confessed how this pandemic has allowed them to spend much-needed quality time with each other. The ace cricketer said in an interview, "Since we have known each other, this is honestly the longest we have spent together. Usually, I am on tour or Anushka has been working, I go see her or she's working in Mumbai and I happened to be home during those days. There's some thing or the other happening! There's one person going to work or doing something that has to be done, but this is the time when both of us have just been together every day and it's been so amazing. We never thought that we would get to spend so much time like this."

Today, let's take a look at their beautiful journey amid the lockdown period.

The most adorable pair!

Anushka Sharma confessed how self-isolation is making them fall in love with each other in every possible way. The duo is spreading positivity through their posts, and also asking fans to stay safe and be at home until things come under control.

When she gave him a haircut!

While some Bollywood celebrities are busy sketching, painting, cooking, working out, reading and just generally chilling, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli invested some time in helping each other with their grooming sessions. The actress shared the video as her social media story, and by the end of it, Anushka was seen doing quite a good job of giving her husband a new look. And Virat, too, looks unfazed and isn't complaining.

The family that plays together, stays together!

Anushka shared a picture where Virat Kohli and her parents Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma and Ashima Sharma were seen playing a board game. The actress also wrote a heart-touching note about the moment and offered suggestions on how to use this quarantine period to form deeper bonds with family.

Dinosaur on the loose!

In one of their social media posts, Anushka Sharma enjoyed a Jurassic World tour right at home, all thanks to her husband Virat Kohli! The actress shared a cute video of the cricketer, who imitated a dinosaur for his wife and gave her a tour of Jurrasic Park.

Aye Kohli!

Anushka Sharma has made sure the most celebrated sportsperson of India does not miss out on anything. The actress encouraged him by acting like one of his countless fans. In fact, she also cheered for him and appealed to him to hit a four, in complete fan-style!

Aren't they simply adorable?

