Anushka Sharma appeasing the angry birds with the latest campaign

As the section of society that is most subjected to online hate, it is only fitting that celebrities be the front-runners in waging a war against cyber-bullying. Anushka Sharma, with her initiative, #HappyTweets, is aiming to do just that by encouraging netizens to discuss matters that make them smile.

In collaboration with the micro-blogging website, Sharma, under her digital campaign #LoveAndLightProject, has launched an emoji to support her latest initiative. "The digital campaign aims to spread all things good on the internet. From highlighting acts of kindness to spreading happiness, and appreciating and accepting one another by creating an inclusive environment, this project will touch the lives of internet users," promises Sharma, who had posted her first #HappyTweets video earlier in August, where she shared joy-filled and loving tweets from various people on the platform.

Even though social media is a breeding ground for vile reactions, she finds enough scope for the cultivation of positivity on the platform. "Twitter can be used to bring about social change, and generate conversations that impact our thought, and behaviour. The emoji is a call to action for users to bring the world closer."

