Anushka Sharma becomes the only Bollywood actor to make it to Forbes Asia's '30 Under 30' list

Anushka Sharma features in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2018 list, which includes innovators and disruptors who are reshaping their industries and changing Asia for the better



Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has become the only Bollywood actor to feature in this year's Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 list. The actor has been acknowledged by the magazine as a youth icon. Forbes wrote, "The 29-year old started out her career as a model in 2007, making her acting debut in 2008 in the hugely successful Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, which won her a Filmfare award for Best Actress."

The description further reads, "Going on to act in a further 19 films [three of which have not yet been released], Anushka Sharma also holds social causes dear to heart, appearing in a right to education advert released by the Indian government."

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu also features on the list. Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan, who shot to fame with the Coke Studio version of "Afreen afreen", which she sang with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for, too finds a mention.

