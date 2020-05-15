Anushka Sharma can't hide her excitement as she binges on her web series Paatal Lok

The day is finally here when you can binge-watch Amazon Prime Video's original series, Paatal Lok, produced by Anushka Sharma. And looks like the producer herself has been quite excited about watching it too! The series has already created all the right buzz thanks to its gritty posters and fascinating trailer.

Anushka Sharma posted a picture of herself watching the show and shared, "Sab lok ke sab log ab dekh rahe hai #PaatalLok. Go watch. Streaming NOW on @primevideoin"

The show stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead along with Abhishek Banerjee and Neeraj Kabi in pivotal roles. The highly anticipated series by Sudip Sharma is set to make viewers sit on the edge of their seats.

Speaking about the show, Sharma said, "This is the first time any film, or series has been shot in Chitrakoot. When we had initially visited Chitrakoot for a scout, we weren’t aware of the terrain and the lack of infrastructure. We had to build the entire shooting eco-system from scratch."

Tune in and watch the exciting series now!

