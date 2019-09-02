Anushka Sharma comes in support of Zareen Khan; calls her 'perfect'

bollywood

Zareen Khan was heavily trolled for putting up a photograph of her wearing a crop top through which her stretch marks could be seen

Zareen Khan's Instagram account

After Zareen Khan was trolled over showing her stretch marks on her stomach, actress Anushka Sharma came out in support of the "Veer" star and said that she is just perfect. Anushka took to her Instagram stories to share an appreciation post.

She wrote: "Zareen you're beautiful and brave and string and perfect just the way you are. #Appreciationpost #lookbeyondthebody."

Zareen was heavily trolled for putting up a photograph of her wearing a crop top through which her stretch marks could be seen. She then put up a note about "embracing her imperfections with pride rather than covering them up."

"For people who are very curious to know about what's wrong with my stomach, this is the natural stomach of a person, who has lost 15 kgs of weight, this is how it looks when it is not photoshopped or surgically corrected," Zareen said.

"I've always been someone who believes in being real and embraced my imperfections with pride rather than covering it up," she added.

This is not the first time an actress has been trolled for stretchmarks. Earlier this year, Parineeti Chopra too faced the flack of netizens for posing with confidence in a picture. Take a look!

On the film front, she will be soon be seen in an independent film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, which is a story about two completely different individuals who meet at one point in life, and how they form a unique bond. Speaking of Anushka Sharma, the actress is currently on a break after the debacle of her last release Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai.

