Anushka Sharma drops gripping character teasers of 'Paatal Lok'

Days after announcing her first web series as a producer, actor Anushka Sharma on Monday dropped two-character teasers of her upcoming Amazon Prime Video show 'Paatal Lok.' The 32-year-old star shared the teasers on Instagram and introduced two characters of the series, played by actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Neeraj Kabi.

Introducing Jaideep as Hathiram Chaudhary, who plays a cop, Anushka took it to the captions and wrote: "Amidst all the deception, Hathi Ram will rise and nothing can stop him from digging the truth in #PaatalLok."

Speaking on his character, Ahlawat quipped: "It is an incredible honour to be a part of a series that does not shy away from bringing out the dark side of these uncertain times."

"Hathiram is like any other individual who is discouraged at every instance and wants to break through to prove his worth in the eyes of his superiors, his family and most of all - himself," he added.

In the second teaser, the 'PK' actor revealed details about the character played by actor Neeraj Kabi and wrote in captions: "Sanjeev Mehra isn't afraid to face the lies of the game. This is #PaatalLok."

In the teaser video, Neeraj is seen as playing a journalist - Sanjeev Mishra. The show has been inspired by the Indian realms of 'Paatal Lok', 'Swarga Lok,' and 'Dharti Lok.'

The Amazon Original series also features actors like Abhishek Bannerjee, Gul Panag, and others.

Produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Films and created by Sudip Sharma, the edge of the seat thriller show will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on May 15.

