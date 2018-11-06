Anushka Sharma gets emotional on Virat Kohli's 30th birthday: Thank God for his birth

cricket

That's what India cricket captain Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma wrote to wish him on his 30th birthday

New Delhi: Virat Kohli turned 30 yesterday at the country's Devbhoomi and the cricket community celebrated its festival of festivals with gusto, showering accolades while wishing the man who is fast attaining the status of a deity.

A batsman par excellence with a plethora of records to his name, Kohli is spending his birthday with wife Anushka Sharma in Haridwar. It began with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar as accolades and wishes poured in thick and fast as the Indian captain entered the 30s.

"Wishing you a lot of success and happiness in the year ahead. Happy Birthday, @imVkohli!," Tendulkar wrote on his twitter handle.

Wishing you a lot of success and happiness in the year ahead. Happy Birthday, @imvkohli! pic.twitter.com/HcXX88rXJn — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 5 November 2018

Kohli's better half, Anushka posted this picture (left) and said: "Thank God for his birth."

Thank God for his birth ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤âÂÂ¨ pic.twitter.com/SzeodVBzum — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) 5 November 2018

The BCCI posted, "To many more match-winning knocks, here's wishing #TeamIndia Captain and Run Machine @imVkohli a very happy birthday."

#HappyBirthdayVirat



Wishes galore for the Indian captain from the team as he celebrates his 30th Birthday. Here's to many more match-winning moments and ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ in the cabinet.



Full video here - https://t.co/MCnjtfoIuD pic.twitter.com/Yr83r8LPyS — BCCI (@BCCI) 5 November 2018

"Wishing @imVkohli lots of success and fulfilment in the coming year," wrote VVS Laxman.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag said, "On this Dhanteras, wish you a year that is again filled with Runteras. #HappyBirthdayVirat."

On this Dhanteras, wish you a year that is again filled with Runteras. #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/f09gppLZON — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 5 November 2018

Fans, cricketers — past and present — all took to Twitter to wish the run-machine.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever