Anushka Sharma gives a shoutout to the team behind Bulbbul; see post

Anushka Sharma is all set to present her new horror film to the world on Netflix soon. The movie, titled Bulbbul, is the haunting tale of a child bride, who grows up to be an enigmatic woman with a troubled past. The trailer of the film was dropped yesterday and it has already created quite a buzz about the film.

Now, Anushka Sharma has shared a few stills from Bulbbul as a way to thank the team behind the scenes of the film. Sharing the photos, the PK actress wrote, "Shoutout to the guys behind the scenes and the ones in it, for bringing Bulbbul to life. #Bulbbul premieres June 24, only on @Netflix_In."

Talking about how Bulbbul is a 'clutter-breaking' film, Anushka told IANS, "From the moment I heard 'Bulbbul', we immediately wanted to produce it. It is a fascinating, captivating, cinematic story dipped in folklore which we instantly fell in love with. Anvita's storytelling is extremely unique and with 'Bulbbul' she is giving audiences something really clutter-breaking."

Watch the trailer of Bulbbul below:

Bulbbul features Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in key roles. It has been produced by Anushka Sharma and brother Karnesh Sharma's Clean Slate Films. The film is all set to release on Netflix on June 24, 2020.

