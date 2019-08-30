Search

Anushka Sharma gushes over Katrina Kaif's no-makeup Instagram pix

Updated: Aug 30, 2019, 22:30 IST | IANS

Katrina Kaif treated her fans to her flawless skin with a no-makeup look on social media

Anushka Sharma gushes over Katrina Kaif's no-makeup Instagram pix
Katrina Kaif. Image source: Instagram/@katrinakaif

Actress Katrina Kaif treated her fans to her flawless skin with a no-makeup look on social media. Katrina on Thursday took to Instagram, to post two photographs of herself. She looks stunning in a classic white T-shirt paired with a denim jacket and jeans. She left her hair open and flaunted her perfectly flawless skin with no makeup. The snapshots were trending all through Friday.

In one photograph, Katrina wrote: "Just Chilling". While in another she captioned it with a butterfly emoji.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

à¤ÂÂà¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ chilling

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) onAug 28, 2019 at 10:30pm PDT

Actress Anushka Sharma took to the comment section to praise Katrina, with whom she has worked in movies such as Zero and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Anushka wrote: "Beautiful" on the photograph.

On the acting front, Katrina is currently busy filming Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. Anushka is travelling with her husband and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on the team's West Indies tour.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

anushka sharmakatrina kaifbollywood news

Ranbir Kapoor secretly stalks Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif on Instagram?

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK