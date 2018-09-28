Anushka Sharma: I'm much more comfortable talking to Shah Rukh today

bollywood

Anushka Sharma who featured opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2017's Jab Harry Met Sejal and will soon be seen in Zero this year end, says she holds her equation with the superstar in high value

Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan

Anushka Sharma made her big Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and she says she has become "more comfortable" with the actor. Anushka, who featured opposite Shah Rukh in 2017's Jab Harry Met Sejal and will soon be seen in Zero this year-end, says she holds her equation with the superstar in high value.

"I think Shah Rukh is definitely somebody who I value a lot in my life. He has been someone who has been extremely kind to me with my very first film. I think as a person he has also changed over the years.

"I feel my relationship with him has changed because now I'm more comfortable with him in talking to him. I can actually have a conversation with him," she told PTI in an interview.

The actor says as a debutante she would be "too scared" to talk to Shah Rukh. "Anything I wanted to tell him, I'd feel (it is) so unimportant. 'Why would I share that with him?' Now I'm so much more comfortable," she says.

Anushka says, for Shah Rukh, Zero is like his "child". "I think seeing him go through that process of being passionately involved with this film is so inspiring," she adds.

Anushka will next be seen in Yash Raj Film Productions' Sui Dhaaga: Made in India with Varun Dhawan. The film released this Friday

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Has Changed Me Inside Out, Says Virat Kohli

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever