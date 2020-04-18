Anushka Sharma is not ready for this role reversal! Check it out

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are just way too cute! Anushka's recent video of her requesting Virat to hit a boundary left the entire world laughing. While Virat Kohli looked amused, Anushka showed off her quirky side on Instagram.

Now, Anushka Sharma posted a video of her giving husband Virat Kohli a haircut amid the lockdown period. A few days ago, Anushka and Virat's fans couldn't keep calm but ask for a role reversal. One of the fans of the duo posted a caricature of Virat Kohli giving Anushka a haircut. The actress' response was hilarious. The Zero star is not at all ready for this one and made it clear on social media. Take a look.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, opposite SRK and Katrina Kaif. The actress is currently on a break. Speaking about her production house, the actress said in an interview, "I'm proud of what Clean Slate Films has achieved so far. I'm proud of the kind of content Karnesh and I have produced and we have an exciting line up that we can't wait to share to the world! Today, I'm thrilled to see the content that is being produced by many actresses. I think we all collectively need to creatively contribute and collaborate to change the landscape of cinema in India. We are definitely on the right path."

